Wake-Up Weather: Cold and quiet start to a mild and sunny day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Get ready for another cold start to the day. Temperatures have droppped to the middle to upper 30’s this morning. Wind chills are just a little below the freezing mark. It is mostly clear.

A weak shortwave will move over the Big Country Thursday. This will have very littlen effect on our area. It will only briefly pick up wind speeds. Expect wind gusts up t 20 MPH from the south southwest. In the afternoon. The forecast will stay dry.

Above average temperatures will return Friday. The unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through the weekend.

Cooler temperatures are in store for us early next week. The forecast will remian dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 43° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WNW 10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: W > S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 50° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:30 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday