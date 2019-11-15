Wake-Up Weather: Cold and quiet start to a mild day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It sure is cold out there! Temperatures are near the freezing mark yet again. After this cold morning, expect a mild, quiet, and sunny Friday. Overnight, clear skies and light winds will make for a cold night. Temperatures will fall into the 30’s. The southeast Big Country and Heartland will fall to around freezing.

Temperatures will warm into the middle 60’s on Saturday. A cold front will move through on Sunday. This will front will be dry as well. It will just keep high temperatures in the lower 60’s and cause the winds to shift to the north.

A return to seasonable temperatures is expected by next Monday. Temperatures will be a few degrees above the average high of 68° for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Remnants of an upper low will be advected into our region on Wednesday with the help of an upper level southwest flow. These remnants along with a cold front on Thursday will give our area slight chances for rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Freezing temperatures. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Weak cold front. 10% Rain showers. High Temperature: 63° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SSW 10-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Cold front. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 65° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 67°

Average Low Temperature: 44°

Sunrise: 7:07 A.M.

Sunset: 5:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday