Wake-Up Weather: Cold and quiet start to a very nice day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:25 AM it was cold and mostly clear. Most areas were in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. A few low lying areas were at or near freezing. There was a light SW wind.

Temperatures will recover nicely this afternoon. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70’s under a sunny sky. There will be a light south southwest wind. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 50’s under mostly clear skies. The southern Big Country and Heartland will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Friday will be a few degrees cooler. There is a slight chance for rain showers during the afternoon. Better chances for rain will be seen Friday night into Saturday morning. A few thunderstorms will be possible. Saturday afternoon will be windy, warm, and dry.

Sunday through Tuesday look dry, seasonable, and quiet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: Light and Variable

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 69° Winds: Light and Variable

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 30% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NNW 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: E 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 68°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:05 A.M.

Sunset: 5:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday