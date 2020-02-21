Wake-Up Weather: Cold and quiet start to another unseasonably cool day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It sure is cold out there this morning. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 20’s area-wide. Otherwise, the winds are light and the skeis are mostly clear.

High temperatures today will top out near 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north this morning and be light. The afternoon will feature a light south wind.

The weekend will see a warming trend. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 60’s. Sunday will feature a strong southwest wind. This feature will help warm temperatures up to the lower 70’s. There is also a slight chance for rain showers on Sunday.

Mild and sunny weather will be seen on Monday.

Tuesday will feature seasonable temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny . High Temperature: 50° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 38° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 51° Winds: N 15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 62°

Average Low Temperature: 38°

Sunrise: 7:16 A.M.

Sunset: 6:29 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday