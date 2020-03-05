Wake-Up Weather: Cold and quiet start to mild and sunny day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is cold and quiet out there this morning. Skies are clear and the winds are out of the west and they are light.

High temperatures today will warm into the upper 60’s to near 70° under sunny skies. A weak cold front will move through the area during the late afternoon and early evening. This will have little to no effect on our weather other than causing the winds to shift to the north. It will be breezy at times (mainly in the northern Big Country).

Temperatures on Friday will be a few degrees cooler. Otherwise, it will be a pleasant day.

The winds will pick up a bit on Saturday as high temperatures reach the upper 60’s. It will be mostly sunny.

Sunday will feature a slight chance for rain. It will be breezy. The chance for rain will continue into Monday AM.

Warm and quiet weather will then settle in for the first half of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. High Temperature: 39° Winds: NE 0-5 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 50% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 76° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 65°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:01 A.M.

Sunset: 6:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday