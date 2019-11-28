Wake-Up Weather: Cold and showery start to a cool and rainy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Happy Thanksgiving!

If you’re heading out early grab a coat and an umbrella! It sure is cold out there. Chances for rain will be about 70% throughout the day. Temperatures will top out in the low 50’s under cloudy skies. There is also a slight chance for afternoon general (non-severe) thunderstorms. Winds will come from the east southeast at 5-15 MPH.

Rain chances do continue into Friday as temperatures warm into the 70’s. Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening.

A cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday morning. This will give us a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 60’s.

Sunday will be dry as temperatures contine to cool into the 50’s.

We will slowly warm up to around average by Tuesday as quiet weather settles in for the first half of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today (Thanksgiving) : Cloudy. 70% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. Cool. High Temperature: 51° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 50% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 49° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* (ISOLATED STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING) Mostly cloudy. 60% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 15-20 G40 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 30% AM Rain showers. 30% AM Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WNW 10-15 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Cool. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: W 5-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: W 5-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 62°

Average Low Temperature: 38°

Sunrise: 7:20A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday