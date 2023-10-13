The cold front is currently moving through the Big Country and has just passed the Key City as of 6:00 am. Cooler temperatures are already starting to fall in line behind the cold front.

temperatures this afternoon will only be in the upper 70’s for most of the area. Some areas could reach 80 degrees still as the cooler air drags behind the cold front.

Tonight will be a lot cooler with lows getting down to around 50 degrees. Make sure you have a jacket or sweater handy if you plan to go out for some Friday night football.

Temperatures are expected to drop a few more degrees this weekend as overnight lows will get down to the mid 40’s through the weekend. Fall seems to want to stay for a while around the area.