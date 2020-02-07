Wake-Up Weather: Cold morning with isolated slick areas… cool and quiet afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Due to all the leftover snow and ice in the northern and central Big country, temperatures are near or below freezing. In these areas there will be some slick spots due to all the leftover moisture, from Wednesday’s weather event, re-freezing. Otherwise, it is mostly clear and quiet.

High temperatures today will top out in the lower 50’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light NNW wind.

The warming trend will continue for the weekend as quiet weather settles in. Expect high’s on Sunday to warm into the low 70’s.

A cold front ahead of the next upper level system will push through Sunday evening. This will usher in some chilly temperatures early next week. There will be a chance for rain on Monday as well.

Better chances for rain will move in on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 29° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 > N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 30% Rain. High Temperature: 47° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Cloudy. 50% Rain. High Temperature: 43° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain. High Temperature: 46° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain. High Temperature: 50° Winds: N 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:30 A.M.

Sunset: 6:16 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday