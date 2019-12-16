Wake-Up Weather: Cold morning with patchy fog

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It’s cold out there to start your Monday. Temperatures have dipped down to around the freezing mark. It is a bit breezy as well. Wind chills are in the middle 20’s. Areas of patchy fog will be seen through mid-morning.

Expect a chilly day today with a breezy north northwest wind. Cloud cover will decrease as we go throughout the day as well.

Tuesday will continue to be chilly as the north wind continues. It will be sunny as well.

We will warm into the 50’s Wednesday and Thursday. Expect more clouds than sun at times on Thursday.

Friday will warm into the 60’s. It will be mostly sunny.

A southwest flow will return for the weekend as an upper level 500 Hpa ridge strenghtnes. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s Saturday. We will warm into the upper 60’s to around 70° on Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 44° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 27° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 48° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:33 A.M.

Sunset: 5:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday