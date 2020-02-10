Wake-Up Weather: Cold start to a chilly and rainy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front pushed through our area last night, and big changes are now here. Temperatures are cold. A steady wind out of the north is making wind chills near freezing. Chances for rain move in durring the mid morning hours.

Heading throughout the day, rain will overspread the forecast area from west to east. There will be a slight chance for general non-severe thunderstorms during the day as well. Lightning will be the main concern. Really good chances for rain will continue throughout the afternoon before tapering off in the evening. Temperatures will struggle today, as they only reach the low to middle 40’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 90% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 41° Winds: N 10 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 60% Rain. High Temperature: 33° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 80% Rain. High Temperature: 40° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 50% Rain. High Temperature: 52° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 50° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 66° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:26 A.M.

Sunset: 6:20 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday