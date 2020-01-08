Wake-Up Weather: Cold start to a mild and windy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures this morning are ranging from the 20’s to the 40’s. A steady south wind is keeping the central Big Country in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Lowm lying areas have dipped to below freezing.

Mild afternoon temperatures will contine today. It will becoem windy by the afternoon. Expect south wind gusts around 35 MPH. The wind will continue overnight as cloud cover increases.

Thursday will be flat out warm for this time of the year. High temperatures will be in the 70’s. Skies will clear by the afternoon.

A weak cold front will give us a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms this Friday.

Cool temperatures will be in the forecast for Saturday. We will warm into the 60’s on Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low Temperature: 54° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WSW 10-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 > S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday