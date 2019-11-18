Wake-Up Weather: Cold start to a very nice day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Grab a coat to start. Temperatures have dipped into the upper 30’s for omst of us across the Big Country. It’s quiet out there this morning as well. Winds are light and skies are clear.

Expect a nice warm-up today as high temperatures climb into the middle 70’s under sunny skies. This high is unseasonably warm. A light southwest surface flow will be seen.

Overnight, clear skies with light west south west wind will occur. Temperatures will only fall into the lower to middle 40’s.

Upper level ridging will be the trend on Tuesday. This will cause high temperatures to be a few degrees warmer than Monday’s highs. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Remnant of an upper level low, currently to the west of Baja California, will weaken as it travels east northeast. This feature will pass over our area in the form of a upper 500 Hpa short wave on Wednesday. As such, there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Rain chaces increase for Thursday as a cold front moves through our area. The best chance for precipitation will be Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.

Remnants of a different upper level low will pass over our area in the form of a short wave on Friday. Expect chances for rain with cooler temperatures for this day.

Surface high pressure will build in for the weekend as temperatures warm into 60’s. It will be dry as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: WSW 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. 50% Rain showers. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly cloudy. 40% Rain showers. Cool. High Temperature: 52° Winds: N 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 65°

Average Low Temperature: 42°

Sunrise: 7:11 A.M.

Sunset: 5:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday