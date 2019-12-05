Wake-Up Weather: Cool and breezy start… today’s highs will be in the upper 70’s

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures have dropped into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s this morning. These temperatures are above average for this time of year but it is cool none the less. Expect a south southwest breeze as well.

Temperatures today will warm-up into the upper 70’s to near 80°. It will be breezy as an upper level shortwave trough passes by to our north. This will make the winds come in from the west southwest. This will cause a downsloaping warming effect as the air travels from the higher elevations of New Mexico to the relatively lower elevations of west central Texas. A cold front is then progged to swoop down out of the north west behind the aforementioned upper level shortwave trough tonight.

This cold front will be dry and will cause temperatures to cool down into the middle 50’s on Friday.

We will warm into the low to middle 60’s on Saturday and into the middle 70’s on Sunday as a steeper upper level ridge builds in.

The next chance for rain will move in on Monday of next week. A cold front Monday will help contribute to the rain chances.

Temperatures will drop down into the middle 50’s on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance for rain chances on Tuesday as well.

High’s on Wenesday look to return to seasonable as surface high pressure settles. As a result, expect mostly sunny skies along with a southerly wind.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: WSW 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 57° Winds: N 10-15 G25 > N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. 20% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 51° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: S 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:25 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday