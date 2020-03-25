Wake-Up Weather: Cool and quiet AM with an impressive afternoon warm-up

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is cool and quiet. Temperatures are in the 40’s and 50’s. Low lying areas and river valleys are seeing the cooler end of the spectrum. Winds are light and the skies are mostly clear.

Hot and dry weather will settle for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be near 90° on both days with lots of sun. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, and the humidity will be a factor. Expect dew-points in the low 60’s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s. There will be a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday evening. A cold front will move through early Saturday AM.

The weekend will be seasonable with lots of sunshine.

Expect a chance for rain and storms for next Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 70° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:35 A.M.

Sunset: 7:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday