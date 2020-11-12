Wake-Up Weather: Cool and quiet start to an unseasonably warm day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:50 AM most areas were in the middle 50’s. A few areas were in the 40’s. There was a light south wind under a mostly clear sky.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue today. Expect highs in the low 80’s under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be out of the SW at around 5-15 MPH. Overnight, cloud cover will increase ahead of a cold front. The winds will make a turn to the NE behind the front. Some isolated fog and mist is possible tomorrow morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Friday will see highs in the low to middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for rain showers during the day. Better chances for rain will be seen Friday night into Saturday morning. A few thunderstorms will be possible. Saturday afternoon will be windy, warm, and dry.

Sunday through Wednesday look dry, seasonable, and quiet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% (30% PM) Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 30% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: WSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 68°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:06 A.M.

Sunset: 5:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday