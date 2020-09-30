Wake-Up Weather: Cool and quiet this morning makes for a very warm and sunny afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 5:00 AM temperatures were in the 50’s for most under a clear sky. A few areas have dropped into the 40’s. The winds were generally light out of the SSW. A few areas were calm.

After this cool start, the afternoon will feature above average temperatures. Expect temperatures to top out near 90° under a sunny skies. There will be a light SW wind along with low humidity values. Overnight, temperatures will get cool as the fall into the 50’s. The winds will stay light.

Upper level high pressure just to our west along with a 500 Hpa trough over the eastern US will cause a cold front to drop into our area Thursday AM. This will cool us down to the low to middle 80’s. The forecast will stay dry. Friday will see highs in the low 80’s along with lots of sun.

Saturday will feature a breezy south southwest wind as temperatures reach the upper 80’s. Another dry cold front will move through Sunday AM. As a result high temperatures will only get up to around 80°.

Monday and Tuesday will warm into the middle to upper 80’s. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 57° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSE 10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 59°

Sunrise: 7:32 A.M.

Sunset: 7:24 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday