Wake-Up Weather: Cool and windy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms this morning, high temperatures will only rise to the upper 50’s to near 60 along with gusty north winds. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible in southern areas this afternoon.

For the weekend, the upper pattern will return to being zonal. As a result, quiet weather will settle in as temperatures rise into the upper 60’s for Saturday and the 80’s for Sunday.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 80’s to near 90 for Monday and Tuesday as the 850 hpa ridge strengthens.

A cold front is forecast to effect our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Being this far out issuing a chance for rain and thunderstorms Tuesday and conditional slight chance for Wednesday is appropriate. Temperatures will fall down to the middle to upper 70’s on Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 60° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cold. Low Temperature: 37° Winds: Light and Variable

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: WSW 5-10 > N 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 7:39 A.M.

Sunset: 7:11 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday