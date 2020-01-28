Wake-Up Weather: Cool start to a chilly and windy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

This morning is looking nice. Temperature are around 50 along with light southwest winds. A cold front will quickly move through our area by mid morning and cause the winds to pick up.

A cold front will move through during the mid morning hours today. Behind that front it will be windy. Expect north northwest winds around 20-25 MPH with wind gusts around 35 MPH. There is a slight chance for rain showers as well.

Wednesday will be dry and on the cool side.

Rain and thunderstorm chances move in again for Thursday. Temperatures will top out in the lower 40’s.

By Friday the forercast dries out. High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s.

The weekend will be dry and feature a warming trend. Expect highs in the 60’s on Saturday. We will warm into the 70’s on Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NW 20-25 G35 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 32° Winds: NW 10-15 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 42° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 6:08 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday