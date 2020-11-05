Wake-Up Weather: A seasonably mild morning makes for a pleasant and sunny afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:20 AM it was cool and mostly clear. Most areas were in the 50’s. There was a light WSW wind.

A weak (dry) cold front will move through Thursday morning. It will have little effect on our weather other than causing a wind shift to the north. North winds will be light under a sunny sky. It will stay warm. Expect high temperatures near 80°.

Friday will be gorgeous. Expect high temperature in the middle 70’s under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be light and variable.

Saturday will see a continuation of this pleasant weather. Expect highs in the middle 70’s along with lots of sun. There will be a light SSE wind.

Monday will be a similar day to Sunday. Southerly winds will stay gusty along with warm temperatures and lots of sun.

A cold front will move through Tuesday morning. This will give us a breezy WNW wind along with cooler temperatures. I have included a slight chance for showers Tuesday morning. This is mainly for eastern areas. Rain chances associated with this front do not look to promising.

Wednesday looks seasonable and sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: CALM

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: Light and Variable

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 69° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday (Veterans Day): Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 7:00 A.M.

Sunset: 5:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday