Wake-Up Weather: Cool start to a nice seasonable day

FORECAST SUMMARY:
Current temperature are on the cooler side. Most areas are in the 50’s. Some low lying areas have even dipped into the 40’s. Then air is dry and the winds are light. Expect some dust in the air this morning.
Today will be a nice day for this time of year. High temperatures will top out near 90° under sunny skies. The air will be dry, and the winds will be light.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 90’s by the weekend as dry weather settles in.
Expect a hot and dry start to next week.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH
Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 90°
Average Low Temperature: 68°
Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.
Sunset: 8:46 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday