Wake-Up Weather: Cool start to a nice seasonable day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Current temperature are on the cooler side. Most areas are in the 50’s. Some low lying areas have even dipped into the 40’s. Then air is dry and the winds are light. Expect some dust in the air this morning.

Today will be a nice day for this time of year. High temperatures will top out near 90° under sunny skies. The air will be dry, and the winds will be light.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 90’s by the weekend as dry weather settles in.

Expect a hot and dry start to next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday