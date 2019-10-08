Wake-Up Weather: Cool start to another nice fall day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Fall-like weather will continue for the Big Country today. As we return to a south surface flow and the as the 850 hpa ridge strengthens high temperatures rise to the lower 80’s. Dew points will be in the 40’s so the air will feel refreshing. It will be sunny as upper level high pressure strengthens.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 80’s and lower 90’s on Wednesday and Thursday as strong surface warm air advection occurs.

A very strong cold front is in the forecast for Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely as the front passes through. Elevated CAPE along with enhanced lift during the frontal passage will make strong thunderstorms with a few isolated severe thunderstorms possible. Behind the front temperatures will fall to the low 60’s along with gusty north winds. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible Friday as well.

For the weekend, the upper pattern will return to being zonal. As a result, quiet weather will settle in as temperatures rise into the 70’s for Saturday and the 80’s for Sunday.

Temperatures will warm to around 90 for Monday as the 850 hpa ridge strengthens.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 10% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Partly sunny. 50% PM Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mostly sunny. 50% AM Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 60° Winds: N 15-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: N 5-10 > S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 57°

Sunrise: 7:37 A.M.

Sunset: 7:15 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday