Wake-Up Weather: Cool start with rain showers in the forecast

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will only reach the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Cloud cover and moisture will increase throughout the day as Tropical storm Beta, which is currently in the Gulf of Mexico, moves west. Most areas will see partly sunny skies, while the eastern Big Country and Heartland will be mostly cloudy. Chances for showers will be seen today. The best chance for rain will be in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. Overnight, there will be a better chance for rain showers along with mainly cloudy skies. Rainfall totals will not be impressive. Most areas will see less than a 1/4″.

High temperatures Tuesday will only reach the middle 70’s. After a cloudy start, cloud cover will decrease throughout the day. There will be another chance for rain showers.

Dry weather will settle in on Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the lower 80’s.

There will be a warming trend through this weekend. Expect high temperatures to reach the lower to middle 90’s by Saturday.

A cold front looks to move through the area on Sunday. This will cool us down into the middle 80’s. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 80° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Cloudy. Becoming 30% Rain Showers. partly sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: Light and Variable

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 85°

Average Low Temperature: 62°

Sunrise: 7:27 A.M.

Sunset: 7:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday