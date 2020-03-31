Wake-Up Weather: Cool with clouds during the AM… nice afternoon!

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is cool and mostly cloudy. Winds are out of the north and are light.

Tuesday will be near seasonable and mostly sunny. We will then see a warming trend through Thursday. Temperatures will increase into the middle 80’s by Thursday.

A cold front will move through Friday AM. This will cause temperatures to return to seasonable and it will give us a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.

Better chances for showers and storms will move in this weekend, and temperatures will stay seasonable.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 50° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NNE 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 73°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 7:27 A.M.

Sunset: 7:58 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday