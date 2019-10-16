Wake-Up Weather: Cooler temperatures and sunny

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front has cleared our area, and as a result temperatures are on the cool side this morning. As we head throughout the day high pressure will have a firm grip on our area. The forecast will be dry and sunny. High temperatures will be a few degrees below the average high of 77 degrees. Overnight, mostly clear skies, light winds, and low dew points will cause temperatures to fall to the middle 40’s.

Temperatures will warm to the 80’s for Thursday as the surface flow will become southerly. It will be sunny and dry as well.

High pressure will have a firm grip on our area through Friday. As a result, the forecast will be dry and sunny.

A weak upper level shortwave trough will pass us to our north Friday into Saturday. As a result a weak cold front will move into our area Saturday morning. This will have little effect on our weather. Expect temperatures on Friday to be a few degrees cooler than Friday along with a northerly wind shift.

For Sunday, a strong upper level trough will dig to our west and move quickly across North Texas and Oklahoma. This feature will push a strong cold front through our area Sunday night and Monday morning. This will give us a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning.

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday of next week will be comfortable. Highs behind the front will be in the 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Chilly. Low Temperature: 47° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Weak cold front AM. High Temperature: 84° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 30% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Cold front AM. 30% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: N 10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:43 A.M.

Sunset: 7:05 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday