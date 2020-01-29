Wake-Up Weather: Current wind chills are in the 20’s… look for a cool and sunny afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It sure is cold out there this morning. Temperatures are down in the lower 30’s for most. It will be breezy at times (mostly in the eastern Big Country). Winf chills are down in the middle 20’s under partly clear skies.

Wednesday will be dry and on the cool side.

Rain chances move in again for Thursday. Temperatures will top out in the lower 40’s.

By Friday the forercast dries out. High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s.

The weekend will be dry and feature a warming trend. Expect highs in the 60’s on Saturday. We will warm into the 70’s on Sunday.

The next cold front is forecast to move through our area on Tuesday of next week. This will cause temperatures to return to seasonable.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: ENE 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 42° Winds: NNE 0-5 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:35A.M.

Sunset: 6:09 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday