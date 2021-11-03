Wake-Up Weather: Damp, dreary, and chilly conditions this morning will continue into the afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:33 AM it was chilly, damp, and dreary. There were areas of patchy fog and mist. Widely scattered showers and isolated storms were ongoing along and north of I-20. The rain was more expansive in coverage across the Heartland.

Another damp and dreary day is in store for us today. Patchy drizzle will stay in the forecast. An 80% chance of rain showers and a 20% chance of storms will exist through the early afternoon. Severe weather is not likely. The main hazard with the storms will be lightning. The rain will be light. Rainfall totals will not be impressive. Only around 1/4″ to 1/2″ is expected. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40’s under overcast skies.

Patchy fog and drizzle look to develop tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low 40’s. With a slight breeze out of the NNE, it will feel like the upper 30’s.

Rain/drizzle chances look to end Thursday. Temperatures will stay cool with cloud cover winning out.

The skies will clear on Friday. Temperatures will return to the 60’s.

The weekend will see a warming trend with a continuation of sunny and dry weather.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will see gusty south winds

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 90% Rain Showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 49° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Low Temperature: 43° Winds: NNE 5-10MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 53° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 73°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 7:57 A.M.

Sunset: 6:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday