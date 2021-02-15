KTAB Your Weather Authority
Wake-Up Weather: Dangerously cold temperatures and hazardous driving conditions this morning will continue into the afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

AS of 6:35 AM its was dangerously cold. The snow has ended, however there was around 3″ – 6″ of snow on the roads. The commute will be very dangerous. Temperatures were anywhere from -5° – 6°. The coldest temperatures were in the northern Big Country. There was a breezy north wind in the central and eastern Big Country. The Heartland was also breezy. Wind chills were from -15° – -20°. These temperatures will cause frostbite on any exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. If you can stay home definitely do so.

*WIND CHILL WARNING*

*WINTER STORM WARNING*

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 14° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 2° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Increasing Clouds. Mostly Cloudy. 20% Wintry Mix. 40% Overnight Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 27° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 30% Snow Showers. High Temperature: 25° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Snow Showers. High Temperature: 28° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 47° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: W 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:21 A.M.

Sunset: 6:25 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

