Wake-Up Weather: Dangerously cold temperatures and hazardous driving conditions this morning will continue into the afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:
AS of 6:35 AM its was dangerously cold. The snow has ended, however there was around 3″ – 6″ of snow on the roads. The commute will be very dangerous. Temperatures were anywhere from -5° – 6°. The coldest temperatures were in the northern Big Country. There was a breezy north wind in the central and eastern Big Country. The Heartland was also breezy. Wind chills were from -15° – -20°. These temperatures will cause frostbite on any exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. If you can stay home definitely do so.
*WIND CHILL WARNING*
*WINTER STORM WARNING*
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 14° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 2° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Increasing Clouds. Mostly Cloudy. 20% Wintry Mix. 40% Overnight Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 27° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH
Wednesday: Cloudy. 30% Snow Showers. High Temperature: 25° Winds: N 5-10 MPH
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Snow Showers. High Temperature: 28° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH
Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 47° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: W 10-15 G20 MPH
Average High Temperature: 60°
Average Low Temperature: 37°
Sunrise: 7:21 A.M.
Sunset: 6:25 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday