Wake-Up Weather: Dangerously cold weather and hazardous driving conditions stick with us today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:15 AM it was dangerously cold. There is still a lot of leftover snow and ice on the roads. The commute was very dangerous. Temperatures were anywhere from -7° – 8°. The coldest temperatures were in the eastern Big Country. There was a slight breeze central and northern Big Country. Wind chills were in then mid teens for those areas. These temperatures will cause frostbite on any exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. If you can stay home definitely do so.

Cloud cover will increase throughout the day Tuesday. By the afternoon, it will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 20’s. There will be a breezy south wind. With the wind it will feel around 10° colder. There will be a chance for light snow showers during the afternoon for areas north of I-20. Some areas may see around 1″ – 2″ of snow. A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* is in effect for the north Big Country from 12 noon through 6pm.

Another winter storms will effect our areas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. With warming temperatures aloft, it looks like freezing rain will be the primary type of precipitation. Accumulations will be light with the highest amounts subjected to to the southeastern Big Country and Heartland. A *WINTER STORM WARNING* is in effect for the eastern Big Country and Heartland from 6PM Tuesday through 6AM Thursday. Light ice and snow accumulation will be possible.

Wednesday morning will see slick roads with lows in the upper teens and lower 20’s. The afternoon will see a slight chance for snow showers with highs in the middle 20’s. It will be cloudy.

Thursday will see high temperatures near 26° under mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy.

We will finally see above freezing temperatures on Friday. Expect highs in the middle 40’s under sunny skies.

The weekend will see highs in the upper 50’s with lots of sun.

Monday will see a high of 64°!

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *WIND CHILL ADVISORY* (Through noon) WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* (12PM – 6PM) Increasing Clouds. Mostly Cloudy. 50% Light Snow Showers. (Mainly for areas north of I-20 (1″ – 2″ Possible)) High Temperature: 27° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: *WINTER STORM WARNING* (6PM Tue. – 6AM Thu.) (Mainly in the E Big Country and Heartland) Mostly Clear. 50% Overnight Wintry Mix. (Mainly in the SE Big Country and Heartland) Low Temperature: 18° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 30% Snow Showers. High Temperature: 24° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Snow Showers. High Temperature: 26° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 47° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: W 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:20 A.M.

Sunset: 6:26 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday