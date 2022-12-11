Off to a chilly start today. Cloudy skies and fog will hang around for a good portion of the morning hours. Skies try to open up around noon but won’t have much success as we end up with mostly cloudy skies maybe some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs around 60 degrees with light winds throughout the day. For tonight clouds will stick around the area with a light southeasterly breeze a low around 52.
