Wake-Up Weather: Dense Fog Advisory this morning… expect a warm and sunny afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is another damp morning for us. Temperatures and dew points are both in the upper 50’s. A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of our area through 10AM this morning. Visibilities may become reduced to a 1/4 mile or less at times. Expect some low clouds this morning too.

After some AM clouds and possible dense fog, the afternoon looks real nice. Expect high temperatures in the middle 80’s under sunny skies. The winds will be light. Overnight, temperature will fall to near 60° under clear skies.

Expect a warming trend through Saturday. High temperatures will reach the middle 90’s on Friday and Saturday. The forecast will stay dry and quiet.

Temperatures will begin to moderate Sunday as a cooler air mass approaches our area. Expect a cold front to push through Sunday evening into Sunday night. This will give our area a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for activity will be in the eastern Big Country and Heartland.

Models differ for the Monday into Wednesday time-frame. The ECMWF presents a cooler and dry solution for Monday through Wednesday. The GFS shows a warmer and wetter solution for this time-frame.

For now I am keeping slight chances for rain and storm in the forecast for Monday through Tuesday night. Another shot of cooler air should be expected for Wednesday

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Patchy Fog. Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: N 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 61°

Sunrise: 7:29 A.M.

Sunset: 7:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday