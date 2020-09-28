Wake-Up Weather: Early AM cold front brings strong gusty winds, cooler temps, and very dry air

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 5:15 AM a very strong cold front cleared our forecast area. It moved north to south over the Big Country in the very early AM hours. Winds behind the front were very gusty. Winds were outn out of the north at 15-20 with 35 MPH wind gusts. Temperatures fell into the upper 50’s to near 60° along with some low clouds. These clouds will taper off by the late AM.

Gusty north winds will continue out of the north today along with a sunny sky. Expect wind gusts up to 35 MPH. With these winds coupled with relative humidity values in the teens, fire weather will be a concern today. The Strom Prediction Center has our area in an Elevated polygon for the Fire WX outlook. This means that conditions will be favorable for the initiation and spreading of wild fires. Temperatures today will only reach the middle 70’s. The winds will decrease in the evening before tapering off overnight. Temperatures will fall to the middle 40’s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and see a warming trend. Tuesday will see highs in the low 80’s while Wednesday should see some low 90’s.

Dry weather will continue through this forecast period. Thursday and Friday will cool down to the low to middle 80’s because of a weak cold front.

The weekend will see seasonable temperatures. Saturday will feature a breezy south wind.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Windy. Dry. High Temperature: 74° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 83°

Average Low Temperature: 60°

Sunrise: 7:31 A.M.

Sunset: 7:27 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday