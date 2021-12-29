Wake-Up Weather: Elevated fire weather in place with warm and breezy conditions for Wednesday

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:25 AM light rain was moving off to our east with temperatures very mild. We’re waking up to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Today we have an elevated fire weather concern due to extremely dry conditions and those winds picking up speed even more. Temperatures continue to sit well above average in the low 70s across the Big Country.

We will continue to see high temperatures in the 70s through New Years Eve on Friday, but then we have some changes. An area of low pressure associated with a strong cold front will rapidly move across the country this week and move through the Big Country New Years Day.

The timing of this front is still questionable. Right now it looks to move through around midday on Saturday. If it comes earlier we can expect high temps to drop down closer to the 50s rather than the 60s.

Overnight lows will be COLD Saturday night into Sunday morning. We are expecting widespread temps in the low 20s and teens as we wake up on Sunday. Be prepared to take care of the Three P’s – plants, pets, and pipes.

Looking towards next week, we see temperatures slowly start to warm again back into the 60s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: W 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 46° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Friday (New Years Eve): Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Saturday (New Years Day): Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 47° Winds: NW 5-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58°

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 69°

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Meteorologist Kayleigh Thomas