Wake-Up Weather: Elevated Fire Weather today thanks to dry and breezy conditions

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:25 AM it was mostly clear. Temperatures were widespread across the big country. Some areas were seeing more mild temps much like us here in Abilene in the mid 50s, but areas like Brownwood were a bit colder sitting in the 30s. There was a light and variable wind.

Although Christmas is just 2 days away, we certainly don’t feel like it as we see high temps soar into the upper 70s and 80s.

Today will see temperatures sit about 10 degrees above what we saw yesterday. This means the majority of the Big Country will see temperatures 20 degrees above normal! Winds will pick up today as well, especially heading into this evening and the overnight hours. By about 5pm, we should see winds gusts at 20-25mph, and those will increase to around 30mph through the overnight houts.

Today we have an elevated fire weather concern due to extremely dry conditions and those winds picking up speed even more.

Christmas Eve won’t feel like Christmas Eve at all. Highs will reach the upper 80’s with mostly sunny skies. We have a Fire Weather Watch in place for northwestern portions of the Big Country.

Heat Miser still looks to hold the thermostat for Christmas Day even with a weak cold front moving in, with highs into the lower 80s, still sitting well above average. We will be challenging a record for our high temp set back in 2016. The current record sits at 76°, with a forecasted high of 82°.

Temperatures will stay warm on Sunday and Monday as dry weather continues to dominate our weather pattern. Although we do have a few weak cold fronts progressing through the area this next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 53° Winds: SSW 10-20 G30 MPH

Friday (Christmas Eve): Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday (Christmas) : Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: W 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75°

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72°

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Meteorologist Kayleigh Thomas