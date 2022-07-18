FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot temperatures will continue today. Expect highs to be in the triple digits area wide. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. Winds will be relatively well behaved today out of the WSW around 5-15 MPH with some gusts of 20-25MPH possible heading into the evening.

Hot and dry weather will continue this week. An Excessive Heat Warning will begin for the majority of the Big Country this afternoon and last until Tuesday night. Our outer counties have a Heat Advisory in place starting today as well. These warnings and advisories could be extended into Wednesday as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 108° Winds: WSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 81° Winds: S 5-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 109° Winds: SSW 5-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 109° Winds: SSW 5-15 G20

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 104°

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 104°

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 73°