Wake-Up Weather: Excessive Heat Warnings in effect with *record* high temperatures

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories go into effect across the Big Country from noon today to 7:00 pm. Dangerous heat is expected today as high temperatures will soar to has high as 105°-110° this afternoon. Abilene’s high is 108°, which will be the hottest temperatures we have seen this year, and also break a record high temperature. The record high temperature for today is 104° set in 1952. Skies will remain sunny today with windy conditions. Make sure you are finding ways to stay cool and hydrated today, as it will be easy to become exhausted and dehydrated in the heat today. Avoid time outdoors and drink plenty of water.

Rain and thunderstorms will be possible early Tuesday morning in the eastern Big Country with weakening thunderstorms moving in from the north. The rest of Tuesday will remain partly sunny with highs around 100° still and another chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The better chance for rain this week is Wednesday morning. A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move into the Big Country from the north and continue through the early afternoon. Rain and mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the low 90s.

The rest of this week will remain dry and mostly sunny as highs climb back into the mid and upper 90s.

Today: Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in effect from noon to 7:00 pm. Sunny. South winds around 15 to 25 mph. 30 mph wind gusts. Highs from 105°-110°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Lows around 80°.

Tuesday: 20% chance for thunderstorms. Partly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Highs around 100°.

Wednesday: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 93°

Average Low: 70°

Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Sunset: 8:11 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

