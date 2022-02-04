FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:57 AM traveling conditions were extremely hazardous. The road was cover in a layer of ice. Avoid travel if possible. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY was in effect. Wind chill values were around zero for most. Skies were clear with a breezy NW wind.

Hazardous driving conditions will continue today. The worst conditions will be this morning. The roadways are very similar to an ice rink. Avoid travel if possible. If you have to be on the roads make sure to take it slow. Temperatures will stay well below freezing through the morning. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will expire at 10AM. This is because wind chill values are expected to be as low as -5°. The afternoon will feature some melting as high temperatures approach the freezing mark. The bright sunshine will help with the melting, however traveling will still be hazardous.

Any leftover moisture will once again freeze tonight. Temperatures will plummet into the single digits and low teens. Even if the road looks dry, there is a good chance that it is covered in black ice. You can’t see black ice unless you get very close. There will be a light wind with a mostly clear sky.

We slowly warm to closer to average temperatures by the middle part of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 31° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 11° Winds: SW 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 43° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 45° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 47° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:31 A.M.

Sunset: 6:15 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday