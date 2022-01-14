Wake-Up Weather: Fire weather concerns and warm today with a strong cold front this evening

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:43 AM, it was cold and partly clear. Most areas were in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with light south winds. A few low lying areas were around freezing.

Friday will see an increase in the winds. The combination of the gusty WSW winds and relative humidity values in the low teens will make Fire weather a concern. A Red Flag Warning will take effect at 12:00 p.m. today and continue through 6:00 p.m. this evening. This means that critical fire weather will occur. Highs will soar into the middle to upper 70’s with partly sunny skies. A few areas in the southern Big Country and Heartland may reach the low 80’s.

A dry strong cold front will move through in the evening. This will give us strong north winds and colder temperatures. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. this evening through 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening. North winds will be around 25-35 MPH with wind gusts as high as 50 MPH. Winds this strong can make driving difficult especially on the west to east roads.

Temperatures tonight will fall to near freezing behind that strong north wind. It will be partly clear.

Saturday will be a chilly and windy day. Expect highs in the middle 40’s. The winds will make it feel around 10 degrees colder.

Sunday and Monday will see highs in the middle 60’s with light winds and sunny skies.

Tuesday will see temperatures rise to near 70 degrees. It will be windy and mostly sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *RED FLAG WARNING* Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: WSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: *WIND ADVISORY* Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 32° Winds: N 25-30 G40 MPH

Saturday: *WIND ADVISORY* Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 45° Winds: N 20-30 G40 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: WSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: N 10-15 G 25 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 48° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:55 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday