As of the 6 o’clock hour ongoing rain and thunderstorms are being contained to the northern portions of the Big Country. While the storms are non severe, many were putting down a hefty amount of rain and lightning.

A flood warning came to an end for Knox county, with a flash flood warning in place for Scurry county lasting later into the morning ending at 8am. Multiple flood advisories have been issued for northern and north eastern counties including Haskell and Throckmorton lasting until 7am, and Stephens that came to an end at 6:30am.

While the bulk of the rainfall looks to stay to our east towards the DFW area, we will keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

As for temperatures, highs this afternoon look to stay in the mid to lower 80s with some areas staying in the upper 70s. This is thanks to ongoing cloud cover and the rain cooled air. However, thanks to the ample amount of moisture and humidity we’ll feel more like the 90s.