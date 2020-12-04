Wake-Up Weather: Freezing and quiet this morning with a nice warm-up this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:40 AM it was cold and quiet. There was a calm wind under a clear sky. Temperatures were generally in the middle 20’s. Expect some frost on the windshield this morning.

Seasonable weather will return today. High temperatures will reach the upper 50’s under sunny skies. A few clouds will filter into the southern Big Country and Heartland. Those areas will be partly sunny. Expect a light wind out of the NW. Overnight, it will be calm and cold. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

The weekend will be cool and quiet. High temperatures will reach the middle 50’s each day. Saturday will be mostly cloudy. Areas south of I-20 will see a slight chance for rain showers. Sunday be dry and sunny.

Next week will see a nice warming trend. Monday will be in the low 60’s. By Wednesday, high temperatures will be near 70°. It will stay sunny and dry through this stretch.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NW 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: CALM

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 54° Winds: WNW 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:25 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday