Wake-Up Weather: Freezing fog and very cold temperatures will add to the hazardous driving conditions

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:55 AM it was very cold, and there was a slight north breeze. A cold front has moved to the I-20 corridor. Areas to the north of that were in the low teens. Areas to the south were in the upper teens and lower 20’s. There was widespread freezing fog and some areas of light freezing drizzle. This may create an additional light coating of ice on outdoor surfaces. The roads were still covered in snow and ice. The commute was very dangerous

Wednesday morning will see slick roads with lows in the middle teens and lower 20’s. There will be a slight chance for a wintry mix with highs in the middle 20’s. It will be cloudy. Expect a slight breeze out of the NNE. This will make it feel around 10 degrees colder.

Thursday will see high temperatures near 26° with decreasing cloud cover. The morning will be cloudy while the afternoon looks mostly sunny. It will be breezy.

We will finally see above freezing temperatures on Friday. After another frigid morning, expect highs in the middle 40’s under sunny skies.

The weekend will see highs in the middle 50’s with lots of sun.

Monday will see a highs in the low 60’s. Above average temperatures will return Tuesday! It will be sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 20% Wintry Mixture. High Temperature: 24° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 13° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Decreasing Clouds. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 26° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 46° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:19 A.M.

Sunset: 6:27 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday