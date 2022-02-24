FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:16 AM, there was widespread freezing mist and light freezing rain/sleet ongoing across the Big Country and Heartland. Outdoor surfaces are covering in a layer of ice. Traveling was extremely dangerous. Visibilities were also reduced. Temperatures were in the low 20’s. A north breezy was making it feel like the single digits.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will remain in effect through 12PM Thursday. Freezing drizzle will be possible this afternoon. A better chance of more widespread light freezing rain and sleet will move in tonight. Expect some ice accumulations. A light glaze to 0.2″ of ice will be possible. Slightly higher totals will be possible in the Northeast Big Country. Travel will become hazardous at times.

A thin layer of ice accumulated on the roads after last nights freezing mist and light freezing drizzle. Expect icy conditions through the early afternoon. Chances of wintry precipitation will end around noon as cloud cover hangs on. The afternoon will see cloud cover exit the areas from the west to the east as temperatures slowly warm to the middle to upper 30s. A steady light north breeze will make it feel around 5° – 10° colder.

Thursday night will see temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s. Any leftover moisture will freeze for the Friday morning commute. Impacts from this won’t be widespread, however there may be a few slick spots.

Temperatures will stay chilly Friday and Saturday. Highs will only be in the low to middle 40s with lows below the freezing mark. Friday will be dry, however there is a chance for sleet Saturday morning.

Closer to average temperatures will return as we head into next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Clearing skies. Partly Sunny. 60% AM Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 38° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 21° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 43° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% AM Wintry Mix. 20% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 39° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: Light and Variable

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 65°

Average Low Temperature: 40°

Sunrise: 7:12 A.M.

Sunset: 6:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday