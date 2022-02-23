FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:09 AM, it was icy and very. Most areas were dry, however there was some isolated areas of freezing rain and sleet. Most areas were in the low 20s under overcast skies.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is now in effect from 3AM Wednesday through 12PM Thursday. Expect two rounds of a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain Wednesday morning and again on Thursday morning. Travel will become hazardous at times.

A line of storms moved through the Big Country last night giving us some freezing rain and sleet. Well below freezing temperatures produced some icy spots and hazardous travel conditions. Chances of widespread freezing rain and sleet will end late this morning. The afternoon will feature a slight chance of freezing drizzle. Not much melting if any will occur this afternoon as highs only reach the middle 20s. It will be overcast, cold, and windy. A gusty north northeast wind will make it feel like the low teens.

A better chance of a wintry mix will move in Wednesday night and continue through Thursday morning. This is the best chance for any accumulating ice. Expect some slick areas on the roads Thursday morning. Chances of wintry precipitation will end during the afternoon as highs slowly warm to just above freezing. There will be some sun by the middle afternoon.

Temperatures will stay chilly Friday and Saturday. Highs will only be in the low to middle 40s with lows below the freezing mark. Friday will be dry, however there is a chance for sleet Saturday morning.

Closer to average temperatures will return as we head into next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 20% Freezing drizzle. High Temperature: 25° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 70% Wintry Mix. Low Temperature: 21° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 70% AM Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 40° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 42° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% AM Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 40° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 64°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:13 A.M.

Sunset: 6:31 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday