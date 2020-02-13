Wake-Up Weather: Freezing start to a chilly and sunny afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front moved through over night and it sure is cold out there. Temperatures are near or just below that freezing mark this morning. With the north wind at 10 MPH, wind chills are in the 20’s. Otherwise it is mostly cloudy and quiet.

High temperatures today will only reach the upper 40’s to near 50°. Expect decreasing cloud cover through the AM hours. The afternoon will be sunny and chilly. Overnight, a good radiational cooling setup will be seen. Light winds along with mostly clear skies will cause temperatures to fall into the middle to upper 20’s.

Friday will see a slight warm-up as highs top out in the middle 50’s. The sunny weather will continue.

The weekend will see a more dramatic warm-up. Expect highs on Saturday to reach the upper 60’s. Sunday should be in the low to middle 70’s.

Cloud cover will increase on Monday as a breezy southwest surface flow initiates. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70’s to near 80°.

A strong cold front will push through Tuesday during the early morning hours. As a result of the front Tuesday will be cool, cloudy, and feature a chance for some rain.

Temperatures Wednesday AM will be near the freezing. With the chance for precipitation continuing, a wintry mix be possible during this time. Once temperatures rise above the freezing mark, chances for the wintry mix will transition to a chance for rain. This chance will continue throughout the day. It will be chilly and cloudy as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 47° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 27° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: WSW 10-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Cloudy. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNE 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 40% AM Wintry mix. PM Rain showers. High Temperature: 41° Winds: NE 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:24 A.M.

Sunset: 6:23 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday