Wake-Up Weather: Freezing start to an unseasonably cool and quiet day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:20 AM, it was cold and clear. Most areas were below the freezing mark. There was a light wind.

Unseasonably cool weather will stay in the forecast today. High temperatures will only reach the low 50’s under sunny skies. There will be a light and variable wind. Overnight, the winds will pick up a little. There will be a SSW wind wind around 5-15 MPH. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. A few low lying areas may reach the low 20’s. The sky will be clear.

Tuesday will see a return of mild weather. High temperatures will reach the middle 60’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be windy. SSW winds will be around 15-20 MPH along with 25 MPH wind gusts.

A cold front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The forecast looks to stay mostly dry. The eastern Big Country will have a slight chance for rain showers. Besides that, the forecast will be dry. Temperatures will only reach the low 50’s.

After a cold Thursday morning, afternoon highs will only reach the middle 40’s. It will be sunny and dry.

A warm trend will be seen through the weekend. Friday and Saturday will stay cool.

Sunday will see high temperatures in the middle 60’s. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 33° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 46° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 51° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:22 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday