Wake-Up Weather: Freezing start with patchy dense fog

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures have dipped down to around the freezing mark. Some of us are below freezing, so expect frost on your car windshield this morning. Also, patchy fog has been reported. It is mostly in the southern Big Country. Temperatures being around freezing will make some of this fog of the freeze fog variety. A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect for Mitchel and Scurry CO. until 10AM. It it mostly clear with a light south wind.

As high pressure settles in on Wednesday, temperatures will recover into the middle 50’s. It will be partlty sunny.

A weak shortwave will move over the Big Country Thursday. The forecast looks dry, however there will be more clouds than sun.

Above average temperatures will return Friday. The unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through the weekend.

Cooler temperatures are in store for us early next week. The forecast will remian dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 30% AM Wintry mix. High Temperature: 53 Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Low Temperature: 36° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: NW 10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:30 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday