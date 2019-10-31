Wake-Up Weather: Freezing temperatures! Iso. slick spots

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Grab your heaviest coat! It is freezing out there as temperatures are in the 20’s. Wind chills are in the teens. The NWS has put a *FREEZE WARNING* in effect for most of the Big County. Expect frost on your car with possible isolated slick spots. As far as slick spots go, nothing widespread is expected. That being said, if there is any leftover moisture from yesterdays rain or if sprinklers went on overnight there will be isolated slick areas. You might want to give yourself a few extra minutes for your morning commute.

High pressure from the north will settle in on Today. Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the 20’s. As a result, a *FREEZE WARNING* has been issued for Thursday AM. Temperatures will fall to the 20’s for most of our area. All of our area will be below freezing. Even colder wind chills are expected.

We return to a southerly surface flow for Friday. As a result, temperatures will warm into the 60’s for Friday.

A week cold front will come through Friday night. Temperatures will fall into the 50’s on Saturday. The forecast will remain dry. As we return to a southerly flow on Sunday, temperatures will warm into the 60’s. It will be in the 70’s for Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NW 5-10 > S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Freeze Warning. Low Temperature: 32° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 > N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 10 > S 5-10MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 73°

Average Low Temperature: 50°

Sunrise: 7:55 A.M.

Sunset: 6:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday