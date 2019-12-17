Wake-Up Weather: Freezing temperatures this morning… upper 40’s in the afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

This morning is bitterly cold. Temperatures have dropped 5-10 degrees below freezing area wide. Wind chilld are near 20. Otherwise skies are clear with a wind from the north northwest at 5-15 MPH.

Todday will continue to be chilly as the north wind continues. It will be sunny as well.

We will warm into the 50’s Wednesday and Thursday. Expect more clouds than sun at times on Thursday.

Friday will warm into the upper 50’s to near 60. It will be mostly sunny.

A southwest flow will return for the weekend as an upper level 500 Hpa ridge strenghtnes. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s Saturday. We will warm into the upper 60’s to around 70° on Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 48° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 28° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: W 5-10 > SSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: W 0-5 > S 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:34 A.M.

Sunset: 5:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday