Wake-Up Weather: Freezing temps this morning with a nice afternoon warm-up

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It sure is cold this morning! Most areas have fallen into the 20’s. Skies are clear and the winds are light.

This afternoon will be mild and sunny. Overnight, the skies will be clear along with a south wind at 5-10 MPH. Temperatures will fall into middle 30’s for most. Low lying areas and river valley will dip to below the freezing mark.

Mild afternoon temperatures will contine through Wednesday. Wednesday will feature a breezy south wind.

Thursday will be flat out warm for this time of the year. High temperatures will be in the 70’s.

A weak cold front will give us a slight chance for rain showers this Friday.

Cool temperatures will be in the forecast for Saturday. We will warm into the 60’s on Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 72° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NNW 5-10 > S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SSW 10-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday