Wake-Up Weather: Grab that coat! AM wind chills in the 20’s

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Grab your heaviest coat! Temperatures are in the 30’s for most of us. A few areas may reach freezing, so frost will be a concern mainly for low lying areas. Make sure to protect your plants, pets, livestock, and pipes. Gusty north winds will be seen, so wind chills will drop into the 20’s for most of us.

Temperatures this afternoon will only recover to the low to middle 50’s. There will be a slight chance for lingering rain showers. Best chance for rain is in eastern areas.

High pressure will build in for the weekend as we return to the sunny and dry weather. Temperatures will increase into the 70’s as well.

Heading into next week, a weak cold front will push through Sunday into Monday. At this point in time the forecast looks dry with temperatures falling into the 60’s.

Another cold front is in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will give us a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms and cool off high temperatures into the 50’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 20% Rain showers. Windy. High Temperature: 53° Winds: N 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Cold. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: NNW 10-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: E 5-10 > S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 5-10 > W 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 75°

Average Low Temperature: 52°

Sunrise: 7:50 A.M.

Sunset: 6:55 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday