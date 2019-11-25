Wake-Up Weather: Great day today! Warm and partly sunny.

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It’s a nice start on this morning. Temperatures are on the cool side as they will fall to the upper 40’s to aroud 50 for most of us this morning. Skies will be mostly sunny to start the day. There will be a slight breeze from the southwest.

Tuesday will be very windy. Winds from the west will be sustained at 15-25 MPH with wind gusts around 40 MPH. The air will be dry as a cold front is forecat to pass through in the afternoon. Behind the cold front the air will be dry. Because of the dry air and windy conditions fire weather will be a concern on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be on the cool side for Wednesday. Rain chances will move in as well. The best chance for rain will be Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning. A wintry mix cannot be ruled out for northwestern areas Thanksgiving morning. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30’s for most of us. These marginal temperatures will make rain the dominant form of precipitation.

For Thanksgiving, temperature will be on the cool side with highs in the middle 50’s. There is a good chance for rain as well.

Rain chances do continue into Friday as temperatures warm into the 70’s.

A cold front will move through on Saturday. This will give us a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. We will also cool down to the 60’s.

Sunday will be dry as temperatures contine to cool into the 50’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: W 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low Temperature: 54° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: W 15-25 G40 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. 50% Rain showers. High Temperature: 50° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. 70% Rain showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunnt. 40% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 40% AM Rain showers. 20% AM Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 64° Winds: W 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 62°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:17 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday